DeBrincat scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 6-5 loss to Columbus. He also provided four shots and two hits.

DeBrincat connected on a one-timer to give Chicago a 5-4 lead with 6:55 left in the third period. He also set up an even-strength goal by Nicolas Beaudin in the first period and a power-play strike by Patrick Kane early in the third. It was the four time in the last five games DeBrincat has produced two-plus points, and it was his sixth such performance overall in 2020-21. The 23-year-old has seven goals and eight assists in 11 games.