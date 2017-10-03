Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Assigned to AHL affiliate
The Blackhawks assigned DeBrincat to AHL Rockford on Tuesday.
Per Scott Powers of The Athletic Chicago, DeBrincat's demotion is likely just a "paper transaction" that the Blackhawks had to make in order to be cap compliant, so the dimunitive winger will almost certainly be recalled by the big club ahead of Thursday's regular-season opener against Pittsburgh. The 2016 second-round pick, who racked up an astounding 332 points in 191 games over the past three seasons with the OHL's Erie Otters, could start the 2017-18 campaign in a top-six role, making him a highly intriguing asset in all fantasy formats.
