DeBrincat (illness) returned to practice Tuesday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

DeBrincat missed practice Monday due to an illness, but it appears as though the diminutive forward is already feeling better just one day later. The 20-year-old American, who racked up 28 goals and 52 points as a rookie last season, is locked into a top-six role with the Blackhawks.

