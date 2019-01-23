DeBrincat recorded a pair of power-play assists in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders.

DeBrincat now has 10 points in as many games since the start of January. The 21-year-old is on pace to easily eclipse his 52 points from a year ago and now has 15 power-play points in 2018-19. Despite not scoring, DeBrincat led Chicago with six shots on goal.