Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Bags two power-play helpers
DeBrincat recorded a pair of power-play assists in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Islanders.
DeBrincat now has 10 points in as many games since the start of January. The 21-year-old is on pace to easily eclipse his 52 points from a year ago and now has 15 power-play points in 2018-19. Despite not scoring, DeBrincat led Chicago with six shots on goal.
