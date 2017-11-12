DeBrincat had the biggest night of his young NHL career so far on Saturday, scoring twice and adding an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

The kid is brilliant with the puck and clearly knows how to finish. The Hawks need to find some offense and DeBrincat can help -- them and you. He continues to roll on a top line and as long as that's happening, you need to be all over him.

