DeBrincat tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to Dallas. He also had two hits and two shots.

DeBrincat got the Blackhawks on the board just 53 seconds into the game, connecting on a breakaway for his 32nd goal of the year. He picked up an assist on Pius Suter's tally just 29 seconds later. The 23-year-old DeBrincat finished the year on an eight-game point streak (nine goals, three assists), with goals in each of his last seven. He certainly reestablished himself as an elite NHL and fantasy winger after dipping to a career-low 45 points in 2019-20.