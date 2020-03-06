Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Breaks five-game goal skid
DeBrincat scored twice on a team-leading six shots in a 4-3 win over Edmonton on Thursday.
DeBrincat twice threaded long-range shots through traffic -- both on screens provided by linemate Drake Caggiula -- to register his 17th and 18th goals of the season. DeBrincat snapped a five-game goal drought and pushed his season point total to 42 in 67 games. After scoring 41 goals a year ago, the 22-year-old has seen his shooting percentage plummet from 18.6 in 2018-19 to 9.3 this season.
