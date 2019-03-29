Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Breaks slump with two goals
DeBrincat reached the 40-goal mark with a pair of tallies in a 5-4 win over the Sharks on Thursday.
He had gone without a point in five games before the milestone-earning performance. DeBrincat has pocketed 73 points in 77 appearances this season while pumping 210 shots on net. The good news for fantasy owners is he's got room to grow at 21 years old.
