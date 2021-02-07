DeBrincat scored both Chicago goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.
He also fired a team-high seven shots on net. DeBrincat has points in five straight games in which he's played, a hot streak sandwiched around a four-game stint in the COVID-19 protocols, and on the season the 23-year-old has six goals and 12 points in nine contests.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Strikes twice to seal win•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Sets up pair in return•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Set to play Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Cleared from COVID protocols•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Out at least two weeks•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Enters COVID-19 protocol•