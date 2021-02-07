DeBrincat scored both Chicago goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Stars.

He also fired a team-high seven shots on net. DeBrincat has points in five straight games in which he's played, a hot streak sandwiched around a four-game stint in the COVID-19 protocols, and on the season the 23-year-old has six goals and 12 points in nine contests.