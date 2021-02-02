DeBrincat has been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list.
DeBrincat was on the ice for morning skate, but it has yet to be determined if he'll be available for Tuesday night's clash with Carolina. The 23-year-old winger will likely boil down to a game-time decision against the Hurricanes.
