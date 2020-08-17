DeBrincat scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over Vegas in Game 4.
DeBrincat had failed to find the net in each of Chicago's first seven playoff games, but the 22-year-old got off the schneid with his empty-netter in the final minute of regulation. A third-line winger coming off an 18-goal regular season, DeBrincat's fantasy contributions may be sporadic throughout the postseason.
