DeBrincat produced a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.
DeBrincat had the secondary helper on Dominik Kubalik's third-period marker. With the assist, DeBrincat reached the 45-point mark, matching his production from 70 games last season. It only took him 45 contests in 2020-21, and he's added 133 shots on net, a plus-7 rating and 52 hits.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Riding five-game point streak•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Fires 22nd goal•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Registers helper•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Now fifth on NHL goal list•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Goal and assist in win•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Scores on power play•