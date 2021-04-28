DeBrincat produced a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Lightning.

DeBrincat had the secondary helper on Dominik Kubalik's third-period marker. With the assist, DeBrincat reached the 45-point mark, matching his production from 70 games last season. It only took him 45 contests in 2020-21, and he's added 133 shots on net, a plus-7 rating and 52 hits.