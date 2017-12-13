Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Collects two assists
DeBrincat picked up a pair of assists in Tuesday's win over the Panthers.
DeBrincat set up both Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad in the victory and is now up to 23 points (12) in 31 games. The 19-year-old is producing consistently on the second line and is also chipping in with the man advantage. DeBrincat dominated the OHL and has started his NHL career with a bang. Keep him rolling.
