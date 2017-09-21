Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Could start season in top-six role
DeBrincat has been skating with Patrick Kane and Nick Schmaltz on the Blackhawks' second line during training camp, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
When Chicago traded Artemi Panarin to the Blue Jackets and then signed Patrick Sharp to a one-year deal this offseason, common sense suggested Sharp would likely take Panarin's place on the Blackhawks' second line. However, Debrincat has been skating in that spot throughout Chicago's training camp, indicating the 'Hawks are hoping the 19-year-old winger will be able to step in and immediately contribute in a top-six role. It's hard to fault the organization for being optimistic, as Debrincat has posted record-setting numbers over the past three seasons with the Erie Otters of the OHL, racking up an insane 332 points (167 goals, 165 assists) in 191 games. Fantasy owners will want to keep tabs on DeBrincat heading into the 2017-18 campaign, as he has serious offensive upside, and he could establish himself as a highly desirable asset in all fantasy formats by season's end.
