DeBrincat scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

DeBrincat continues to lead the Blackhawks in goals, as his tally Thursday was his 15th of the year. He's tied with the Canadiens' Tyler Toffoli for third in the league, trailing only Toronto's Auston Matthews (21) and Edmonton's Connor McDavid (16). DeBrincat has 29 points (10 on the power play), 80 shots on goal and a plus-8 rating through 24 contests.