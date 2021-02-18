DeBrincat scored an empty-net goal on a game-high six shots in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.

DeBrincat's ninth tally of the year went into an empty cage, providing a little insurance in the Blackhawks' victory. Nine goals puts DeBrincat in the top 10 among goal-scorers so far this year. He's racked up 17 points, 50 shots, 13 hits and a plus-5 rating in 14 outings -- fantasy managers that expected him to return to his 41-goal, 76-point form from 2018-19 should be feeling pretty good.