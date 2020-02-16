DeBrincat scored a goal in Saturday's 8-4 win over the Flames.

DeBrincat's tally at 17:47 of the second period would stand as the game-winner, his second such tally this year. The 22-year-old has been plagued with bad luck, as he's shot just 8.5 percent compared to a career rate of 14.7 percent. The winger has 13 tallies, 37 points and 165 shots through 58 games.