DeBrincat scored twice, including once on the power play, and had four shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over Dallas. He also dished out four hits.

DeBrincat scored goal No. 30 on the season when he one-timed a Patrick Kane feed late in the opening period to give Chicago a 3-1 lead. DeBrincat added his second of the game with 3:12 left in regulation, putting away a juicy Pius Suter rebound to make it 4-2. It's the second time in his four NHL seasons DeBrincat has hit the 30-goal mark, the first coming during his 2018-19 sophomore campaign when he tallied 41 times.