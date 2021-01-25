DeBrincat was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Monday.
Because DeBrincat won't be able to travel or practice while on the protocol list, he'll almost certainly miss both Tuesday and Wednesday in Nashville. The 5-foot-7 winger is second on the team with six points through six games. Matthew Highmore and Lucas Wallmark are two forwards that could replace DeBrincat assuming he does miss time.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Slides two power-play helpers•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: One of each in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Goals in consecutive outings•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Clinches Game 4 victory•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Fires eight shots on goal•