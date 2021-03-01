DeBrincat scored a goal on five shots, distributed three assists and went plus-3 in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

DeBrincat assisted on three straight goals as the Blackhawks took control in the third period. He also scored their seventh tally. It was his fifth multi-point outing in 13 games during February. For the month, he produced nine goals and 10 assists. DeBrincat has 11 tallies, 14 helpers, a plus-8 rating and 65 shots on net through 19 contests. He's already over halfway to the 45 points he produced in 70 outings last year -- DeBrincat's bounce-back campaign has gone quite well so far.