DeBrincat scored a goal on three shots and had two PIM in Saturday's 4-0 win over Detroit.

DeBrincat swatted a Brandon Hagel rebound into a gaping net to give the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead 12:40 into the second period. It was DeBrincat's team-leading 22nd goal of the season and pushed his point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). If not for the abbreviated schedule in 2020-21, the 23-year-old might have been able to secure the second 40-goal campaign of his young career.