DeBrincat was held scoreless on eight shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.
DeBrincat accounted for nearly one-third of the Blackhawks' shots, but he couldn't solve Marc-Andre Fleury. The 22-year-old winger has four helpers, 18 shots and a plus-3 rating through seven postseason outings.
