Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Fires seven shots against Canucks
DeBrincat scored on one of his seven shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Vancouver.
DeBrincat potted his 18th tally of the season in the third period, but that wasn't enough to prevent this defeat. His four goals in the last three games suggest the talented rookie's back on track after lighting the lamp only twice between Dec. 10 and Jan. 24.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Hats off•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Collects two assists•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Scores hat trick against Ducks•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Biggest night of NHL career•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Pots empty-netter Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Scores first NHL goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...