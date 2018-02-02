Play

DeBrincat scored on one of his seven shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to Vancouver.

DeBrincat potted his 18th tally of the season in the third period, but that wasn't enough to prevent this defeat. His four goals in the last three games suggest the talented rookie's back on track after lighting the lamp only twice between Dec. 10 and Jan. 24.

