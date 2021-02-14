DeBrincat scored the winning goal and had three shots with two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime victory over Columbus.

DeBrincat worked a give-and-go with Patrick Kane and beat Joonas Korpisalo just 35 seconds into the extra session, collecting his eighth goal of the season. Six of those goals have come during the month of February, with three of them counting as game-winners. After a disappointing 2019-20 campaign, DeBrincat is producing at better than a point-per-game clip with 16 points in 12 contests.