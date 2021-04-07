DeBrincat scored a goal on four shots and supplied an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

DeBrincat scored an unassisted goal in the final minute of the second period, becoming the fourth player in the NHL to reach 20 goals this season. The winger added an assist on Patrick Kane's empty-netter in the third. The 23-year-old DeBrincat is enjoying a fantastic bounce-back campaign with 38 points, 112 shots on net and a plus-10 rating in 36 contests. He had all of 45 points in 70 outings last year, which was a career-low output. DeBrincat's line with Kane and Kirby Dach has the potential to put up significant numbers over the Blackhawks' last 16 games.