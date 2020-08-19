DeBrincat scored a goal on four shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Vegas in Game 5.
DeBrincat's tally gave the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead in the first period, but it wouldn't hold up. The winger produced two goals and four helpers in nine postseason games. DeBrincat also had 13 hits, 27 shots and a plus-4 rating.
