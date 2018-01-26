DeBrincat scored three goals on four shots and added an assist in a 5-1 win over the Red Wings on Thursday.

The rookie hits the All-Star break with a game to remember. DeBrincat's goal scoring has slowed down after a fast start, as he had only two goals in 19 games before this outburst. Despite that, this hat trick gives him 17 goals in 49 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories