Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Hats off
DeBrincat scored three goals on four shots and added an assist in a 5-1 win over the Red Wings on Thursday.
The rookie hits the All-Star break with a game to remember. DeBrincat's goal scoring has slowed down after a fast start, as he had only two goals in 19 games before this outburst. Despite that, this hat trick gives him 17 goals in 49 games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Collects two assists•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Scores hat trick against Ducks•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Biggest night of NHL career•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Pots empty-netter Wednesday•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Scores first NHL goal•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Logs just 10:59 in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...