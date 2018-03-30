DeBrincat recorded a goal, an assist and three shots during Thursday's 6-2 win over Winnipeg.

With five goals, seven points and 18 shots through his past six contests, DeBrincat continues to build his case for a permanent scoring gig next season. He's up to 27 tallies and 23 helpers for the campaign, and considering he's often skated in a bottom-six role and received inconsistent power-play minutes all year, those numbers highlight just how gifted he is. Chicago landed a good one in DeBrincat.