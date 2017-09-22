Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Joins scoring barrage
DeBrincat found the back of the net Thursday in a 6-1 preseason home rout over the Red Wings.
A member of the OHL's Erie Otters the past three seasons, DeBrincat demonstrated tremendous patience and anticipation upon receiving a Richard Panik pass, brushing the puck against the twine for his first exhibition tally with the team. Opportunists in the fantasy realm will want to consider snagging this Cat before he becomes a household name in the NHL. After dropping a ridiculous 65 goals and 62 assists over 63 regular-season games with his junior club last season, there's speculation that he could claim a top-six role with the Blackhawks right from the start.
