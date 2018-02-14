Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Keeps producing despite losing streak
DeBrincat notched a goal and an assist as the Blackhawks lost their seventh straight game Tuesday against Vegas.
Chicago is free-falling right out of the playoff picture, but the 20-year-old DeBrincat continues to impress. The rookie has scored seven times in his last nine games and is now sitting on 21 goals and 37 points in 57 games. He's one of the lone bright spots in the Windy City right now, as his power-play production and willingness to shoot the puck make him an attractive fantasy option across all formats.
