Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Keeps producing points
DeBrincat set up a pair of goals Monday, helping his squad earn a dominating 7-1 win over Arizona.
DeBrincat continues to show why the Blackhawks would be wise to build around him for their next major run at the Stanley Cup, as he's just one point short of being a point-per-game player. Any time Chicago takes the ice, he's a threat to get on the score sheet.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: On pace for 44 goals•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Powers Hawks offense•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Rips Senators for five points•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Extends point streak to eight•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Scores three points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...