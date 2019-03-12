DeBrincat set up a pair of goals Monday, helping his squad earn a dominating 7-1 win over Arizona.

DeBrincat continues to show why the Blackhawks would be wise to build around him for their next major run at the Stanley Cup, as he's just one point short of being a point-per-game player. Any time Chicago takes the ice, he's a threat to get on the score sheet.

