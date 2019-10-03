DeBrincat secured a three-year, $19.2 million contract with Chicago on Thursday.

DeBrincat's deal includes a $9 million salary in the final year, essentially protecting him in the case of a qualifying offer from the team. After racking up 69 goals and 59 assists in his first two years in the league, the Michigan native clearly has earned a pay bump heading into the 2020-21 campaign. If he can continue to produce at the same level this season, the Blackhawks will consider his $6.4 million AAV a bargain.