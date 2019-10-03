Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Lands three-year extension
DeBrincat secured a three-year, $19.2 million contract with Chicago on Thursday.
DeBrincat's deal includes a $9 million salary in the final year, essentially protecting him in the case of a qualifying offer from the team. After racking up 69 goals and 59 assists in his first two years in the league, the Michigan native clearly has earned a pay bump heading into the 2020-21 campaign. If he can continue to produce at the same level this season, the Blackhawks will consider his $6.4 million AAV a bargain.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Opens scoring in OT loss•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Breaks slump with two goals•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Streak driven by assists•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Keeps producing points•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: On pace for 44 goals•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Powers Hawks offense•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.