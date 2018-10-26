Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Lights lamp against Blueshirts
DeBrincat scored a goal and started a Patrick Kane goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Rangers.
DeBrincat is now up to 14 points and has picked up where he left off in the past two games after his point streak ended against Tampa Bay. He's quickly making the leap from a strong rookie campaign to a full-fledged star and is a must-start in all formats.
