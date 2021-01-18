DeBrincat scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

DeBrincat netted a power-play tally for the second straight game, and he now has three points in as many outings this year. He's added eight shots but also carries a minus-4 rating. DeBrincat's in fine scoring form to start the year, so he's worth playing in most fantasy formats, and especially those that disregard the plus-minus metric.