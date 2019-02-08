DeBrincat scored his 27th and 28th goals of the season in a 4-3 win over Vancouver on Thursday.

DeBrincat is averaging 0.89 points per game in 2018-19 and is only two points away from matching his 52-point rookie campaign from a season ago. He has points in seven straight and 15 over his last 10 contests. He led Chicago with five shots on goal Thursday and logged a team-high 5:04 of power-play time.