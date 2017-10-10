Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Logs just 10:59 in loss
DeBrincat recorded a single shot and one hit through 10:59 of ice time (3:40 on the power play) during Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto.
After averaging 18:00 of ice time through the first two games of the season, it was discouraging to see the rookie's minutes dip significantly Monday. However, DeBrincat's power-play role keeps him on the fantasy radar for daily contests and cavernous seasonal settings. He played a lot with Patrick Kane during the preseason, so there's always a chance that DeBrincat is promoted up the depth chart. However, as long as the 19-year-old winger is skating in a bottom-six role, his value is capped.
