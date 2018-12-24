DeBrincat scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Panthers.

Despite the loss, DeBrincat has scored in three straight games, moving him to 17 goals and 31 points in 39 games this season. Individually, the 21-year-old American has been a bright spot in an otherwise nightmare season for the Original Six franchise. DeBrincat sits third on the team in points behind Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.