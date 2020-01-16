DeBrincat scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

DeBrincat struck for the goal with Max Domi serving a roughing minor after a dust-up in front of the benches. Eight of DeBrincat's 12 goals this season have come with a man advantage. He's at 33 points, 137 shots and 46 hits in 48 games.