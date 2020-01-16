Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Nets power-play tally
DeBrincat scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
DeBrincat struck for the goal with Max Domi serving a roughing minor after a dust-up in front of the benches. Eight of DeBrincat's 12 goals this season have come with a man advantage. He's at 33 points, 137 shots and 46 hits in 48 games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Scores with man advantage•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Sends 20th assist•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Records two points in win•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Snaps eight-game goal drought•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Picks up assist•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Back at practice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.