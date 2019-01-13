Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Nets two goals
DeBrincat scored a pair of goals -- including one on the power play -- in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas.
The second-year winger extended his goal-scoring streak to four games, giving him 23 in just 47 games. He's on pace to easily surpass his rookie totals of 28 goals and 52 points. Part of his success is due to a bigger role in Chicago's power play, already matching his power-play point total from last season with 12.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Remains a scoresheet regular•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Nets power-play marker in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Three points in win•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Suffering through dry spell•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Lights lamp against Blueshirts•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Sets franchise record with goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...