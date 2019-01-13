DeBrincat scored a pair of goals -- including one on the power play -- in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas.

The second-year winger extended his goal-scoring streak to four games, giving him 23 in just 47 games. He's on pace to easily surpass his rookie totals of 28 goals and 52 points. Part of his success is due to a bigger role in Chicago's power play, already matching his power-play point total from last season with 12.