Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Notches assist in loss
DeBrincat recorded an assist Sunday during a 6-3 defeat to Anaheim.
Although the youngster has been bouncing between lines as Chicago's been searching for offense, DeBrincat's kept his scoring touch, notching nine points (five goals, four assists) in 16 games since February. DeBrincat's 22 goals for the Blackhawks in 2017-18 only trails Patrick Kane, and he's scored more efficiently than the veteran also, taking just 149 shots to Kane's 236. It's clear the 20-year-old has a knack for scoring, and with 41 points (22 goals, 19 assists) in 66 games, as long as he doesn't get cold, DeBrincat has a good chance at hitting 50 points in his rookie season.
