DeBrincat scored a goal and added an assist during Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to San Jose.

The rookie has been a bright spot in an otherwise dreary season for the Blackhawks, as Debrincat is now up to 26 goals and 22 assists through 77 games. Considering he's often played down the depth chart and received inconsistent minutes in offensive situations, his debut campaign is all the more impressive. There is probably further fine-tuning needed to his 200-foot game, but scoring is unlikely to ever be a shortcoming. Debrincat's long-term fantasy arrow is pointing straight up.