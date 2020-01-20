DeBrincat registered an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

DeBrincat has picked up three goals and four helpers over his last 10 games. The 22-year-old winger has 34 points, 139 shots on goal and a minus-4 rating through 50 contests. His sizable role on the power play -- where he's notched 11 points this season -- should keep him as a valuable option for fantasy owners.