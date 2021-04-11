DeBrincat had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.
His snipe was a quick one-timer from the left face-off circle on the power play. DeBrincat has five goals and two assists in his last six games and sits in the NHL's top-20 scorers. But most impressively, he's tied with Alex Ovechkin for fifth in goal scoring with 21. Last year's point slump is officially behind him.
