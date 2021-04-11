DeBrincat had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

His snipe was a quick one-timer from the left face-off circle on the power play. DeBrincat has five goals and two assists in his last six games and sits among the NHL's top 20 point scorers. But most impressively, he's tied with Alex Ovechkin for fifth in goal scoring with 21. Last year's point slump is officially behind him.