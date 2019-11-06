DeBrincat collected an assist and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

DeBrincat had the secondary helper on Duncan Keith's third-period goal. The helper gives DeBrincat nine points in 14 games. He's not usually much of a defensive forward -- his three blocks raised his season total in the category to nine. He's most valuable to fantasy owners in formats that don't count physical categories like hits or PIM.