Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Offers apple
DeBrincat collected an assist and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.
DeBrincat had the secondary helper on Duncan Keith's third-period goal. The helper gives DeBrincat nine points in 14 games. He's not usually much of a defensive forward -- his three blocks raised his season total in the category to nine. He's most valuable to fantasy owners in formats that don't count physical categories like hits or PIM.
