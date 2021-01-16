DeBrincat scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.
Factoring in on both of Chicago's goals, DeBrincat was one of the better players on the losing team Friday. He still finished minus-2, but that could be a common theme on a Blackhawks team that will struggle to keep pucks out of their own net. DeBrincat will feature in a top-six role in 2020-21 after posting 45 points in 70 contests last season. The 23-year-old winger will also operate on the top power-play unit.
