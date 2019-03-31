DeBrincat potted his 41st goal of the year in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.

After striking in the first period, DeBrincat was unable to make much of an impact as the Blackhawks failed to protect two separate one-goal leads. DeBrincat has had a star-making year with 74 points and 212 shots in 78 games. Twenty-four of those points have come with a man advantage.