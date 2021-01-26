According to coach Jeremy Colliton, DeBrincat (COVID-19 protocols) will be sidelined for at least two weeks, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.

This is a huge loss for the Blackhawks and fantasy players alike, as DeBrincat has been red hot to start the season, having picked up two goals and four helpers while firing 17 shots on net through his first six games. With DeBrincat on the shelf, Mattias Janmark could get an extended look in Chicago's top six.