Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Picks up assist
DeBrincat (illness) had an assist and one shot on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Colorado.
DeBrincat missed Monday's practice but did not have to miss any games with his illness. He picked up a helper on Chicago's lone goal of the game, giving him 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 35 games.
