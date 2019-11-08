Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Picks up fifth goal
DeBrincat scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
DeBrincat opened the scoring just under seven minutes into the game on a terrific individual effort, beating Jacob Markstrom from the high slot while falling to the ice. The 21-year-old has three goals and six points over his last six games.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Offers apple•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Scores with man advantage•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Racks up three points•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Two points in OT win•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Power-play goal in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Lands three-year extension•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.